Highlight Films is the leading company for TV and video production services in Israel. Since 1998, our one-stop-shop provides a virtually unmatched service throughout Israel and the Palestinian areas. 

We work with the best industry professionals in Israel and offer a wide range of production services: from creative to camera crews, research, logistics, security, or anything else your production may need. 

During the Corona virus pandemic we have adapted our production workflow to provide full remote participation of our customers in the production process.

Our clients

BBC
ATT
BBC
Abott
Bombardier
AE
SAP
Channel 4
Apple
showtime
ZDF
Twitter
Alstom
Microsoft
Smithsonian
Fox
Google
National Geographic
Five
History
NHK
Teva
Citi
Discovery
Intel
Amazon
Sky

We provide all production services for international TV and video production services in Israel: 

documentary films, corporate videos, news reports and photo campaigns commercial spots, filmed in and around Israel. Additionally, we have extensive experience in specialties such as: aerial filming, time lapse, VR 360, Imax and 3D. 

We provide full production services in Israel, Palestine and Jordan.

Our extensive 4K / HD stock footage library is available for secure, online licensing.

