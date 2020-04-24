Another closure on Israel for the next week holidays. No movement between cities between Monday evening and Wednesday night. On Tuesday, April 28, Israel will mark the Memorial day, commemorating those who perished in wars, military operations and in acts of terror.

Wednesday, April 28, will be Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. On both days Israeli citizens will not be allowed to attend any public events that do not obey the social distancing orders.

Israel holiday closure details

The closure will begin on Monday evening and s scheduled to be lifted late on Wednesday night. Ramadan social distancing orders are in effect for the duration of the holiday.

We continue our production operations as usual, keeping social distancing orders.