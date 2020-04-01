Article: Test case – news production in hostile areas

The following test case took place six years ago, but it is quite relevant for these days too:

On July 8, 2014, Israel launched operation Protective Edge against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Like previous cases of heightened violence in hostile areas, we had to put most of our planned documentary and corporate shoots on hold. During that day we received calls and emails from 11 TV stations around the world. News producers asked for fixers and camera crews to accompany their reporters, film daily reports and send raw or edited footage to their home stations.

We had to begin crewing ASAP, but given the fact that all news are to be sent to a battle zone, we had to arrange for their security.

News production in hostile areas: OUR APPROACH

We appointed Nitzan Almog, Highlight Films’ director of international productions, as the project manager. Nitzan, who is very experienced with news production in hostile areas, knows the fighting areas and borders well. He focused on finding and establishing the best points to film at, and getting the necessary access from the military coordination units. At the same time. he established communicating with our local contacts on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border.

Gaza

At the same time, N.K., our Gaza producer,began arranging for cameramen and sound-men in Gaza. Given the wide scope of the Israeli Air Force attacks on Gaza, communications were difficult. Yet, by the early afternoon hours we had several crews on standby. N.K. then secured hotel rooms and cars for crews who would wait to enter Gaza in the following days.

Meanwhile in Israel, Highlight Films’ technical manager secured more than thirty protective gear sets – bullet proof vests and helmets clearly marked as PRESS. Our office producer added 6 HD camera sets to our available inventory of 5 camera sets.

Tel Aviv

Highlight Films producer Karin Neumann established an active line of communications between our Tel Aviv office and the crews in the front. All news updates, including specific alerts, were to be delivered to the crews within seconds.

Highlight Films’ office manager Ofra Shalev booked the cars, ans and hotels for the news production crews in southern Israel. Additionally, Ofra coordinated the press accreditation process with the government press office in Jerusalem. Local press cards are mandatory for international journalists who wish to cross the border into Gaza.

THE SOLUTION

Within six hours, our system was ready for the challenge. Later on, we add two junior producers who coordinated the delivery of the piece-to-camera sequences and up link services in the Gaza area. In the following day, three of the crews crossed swiftly and safely into Gaza.

THE RESULTS

In the following seven weeks we served more than 20 TV channels and news websites, filming and reporting from both Israel and Gaza. Everyone was able to work under optimal secure conditions, and we’ve received many praises and thanks for our services. While we sincerely hope that such events do not unfold in the future, we will always stand at the ready to coordinate and film all news worthy stories safely and efficiently.