Ww are proud and happy to see our latest Chinese TV documentary production in Israel on air!

Once Upon a Bite goes around the world to investigate local foods and how they are make. Our shoot in Israel and Palestine, brilliantly managed by Jonathan Zacharie, followed Humous to its origins and recipes. Production in Palestine: Hanna Abu Saada.

We hope this beautiful production of Tenncent / Doclabs will be the precursor for many more productions in Israel.