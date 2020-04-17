Corona in Israel: Gradually return to business

The government of Israel is planning to alleviate some of the restrictions over the general population in the beginning of next week. Israel will gradually return to business. Social distancing regulations are still in effect, however more people will be able to return to work, and more businesses will slowly open up.

We continue to produce news and corona-related documentary films. Moreover, we plan to go back to producing corporate videos by the beginning of May. Our staff includes producers, cameraman and other film and video professionals. In addition, we are working with a cadre of experienced video directors. Among them documentary film directors, corporate video directors and directors of commercial shoots. All of them worked extensively with international productions and can deliver any project for our overseas clients.

We hope Israel will indeed gradually return to business. We are glad to operate our one-stop-shop for all your production needs in Israel and Palestine. Don’t hesitate to contact us!