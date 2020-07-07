Covid-19 Compliance officers on-set in our productions in Israel

As the production industries worldwide learn to live with the Corona virus, the need for Covid-19 compliance officers rises. We have completed the training of four experienced field producers as Covid-19 compliance officers in Israel, and four more will go through this custom-designed training by the beginning of August 2020.

A Covid-19 compliance officer is not a producer. He or she are hired by the producers to oversee all relevant aspects and make sure that health regulations and guidelines are followed to the letter. The extensive training we offer to our prospective Covid-19 compliance officers includes learning about the #CoronaVirus and the facts we know about the virus and its ways of spreading; recognising crucial points in the production workflow and avoiding potential points of danger; checking the crew and cast for temperature and gathering information about their contacts with corona patients; Forbidding anyone who may be exposed from the set; making sure all participants keep social distancing and wear masks throughout the day; supervising transport and catering, and so forth.

Our Covid compliance officers follow the Israel health regulations and advisories and WHO recommendations.