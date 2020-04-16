Celebrating Easter in Jerusalem – April 2020

Every year, this week of Easter in Jerusalem is busy one… Every year our camera crews film the Washing of the Feet on Holy Thursday and the ceremonies on Palm Sunday, Good Friday and the Holy Fire ceremony on Saturday.

This year is different. The Old City of Jerusalem is empty. And the ceremonies in Jerusalem are either cancelled, or taking place without audience.

Here is the Holy Fore ceremony we filmed in 2017. Thousands of believers have gathered inside the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, waiting for the miracle of the Holy Fire. Let’s hope that next Easter in Jerusalem, we will shoot the same miracle, with plenty of Christians watching.