Filming the Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem – tradition vs. Corona

So that’s how we spent Easter Saturday… After 20 years of filming the holy fire ceremony in Jerusalem, alongside a huge crowd, this year we filmed the ceremony without audience. The ceremony has been the highlight of Holy Saturday for hundreds of years. The church always packs thousands of excited beliers, however this year all religious ceremonies have been cancelled due to the severe #Coronavirus health regulations. Under the control of the Jerusalem police force, the ceremony did take place. Very few people have attended. The fire descended from the tomb of Jesus Christ. Ten delegates carried it in a motorcade to the Tel Aviv airport. Respectively, ten airplanes waited on the tarmac to take the light to destinations in Europe and Asia. So, hopefully next year, we will film the Holy Fire ceremony in Jerusalem the traditional way…

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/…/how-sacred-flame-spre…/