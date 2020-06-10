HD footage of Christian sites in Jerusalem

Church of the Holy Sepulchre Jerusalem
Here is our footage of Christian sites in Jerusalem. All clips are available for royalty-free licensing for all media, in perpetuity, worldwide.

Format: HD 1920*1080 25p Delivery as MOV files.

License fee: $20 per second or $99 per clip *

JC047 – time lapse of the Holy Fire ceremony – licensed for $699

About Footage of Christian sites in Jerusalem

There are many important Christian sites in Jerusalem: The Stations of the Cross along Via Dolorosa; The Church of the Holy Sepulchre with the beautifully renovated Tomb of Christ; Gethsemane; The Last Supper Hall; Garden Tomb and many other sites. 

How to license our footage

If you found a clip you want to license, please use the form below and we’ll reply with a confirmation and an invoice, to be paid by any credit card through PayPal. Once payment is made, we will email you a download link to the shot you have licensed. If you want to contact us directly, please feel free to do so. 