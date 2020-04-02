Israel CoronaVirus update: April 6, 2020

Our daily Coronavirus update:

9,006 sick. 60 dead.

Passover restrictions:

From Tuesday April 7 at 7pm until Friday April 10 – movement between cities is not allowed.

From Wednesday April 8 at 4pm until Friday morning at 7am – Full closure in Israel.

General limitations in order:

Severe limitation of movement, and citizens are requested to stay at home. Most business are closed, people are not supposed to be out except for shopping and urgent matters. Travel to Israel requires a 14 day quarantine regardless of exposure to Covid-19. All citizens are advised to put on a face mask when going out. We continue to produce news news productions at this time. Source: Israel Ministry of Health