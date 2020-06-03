Our latest medical video series for Surge.is

03/06/2020
Medical video production
Medical video production in Israel

We are very proud and satisfied with the launch of SURGE. In the last months we have been working with SURGE on a cutting-edge video series for medical professionals. We have the experience of more than two decades of producing medical videos in Israel, Europe and Asia. SURGE sets a new standard in the field of medical education, and we are looking forward to continue our cooperation with this promising venture.

For more information about producing medical videos in Israel and elsewhere, please contact us.