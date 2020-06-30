Producing with the Coronavirus 2nd wave in Israel

As of last week, Israel is under the 2nd wave of Coronavirus. The numbers of infected patients are steadily rising, and yesterday they exceeded 600 new patients per day. The government announced yesterday that the public sector is required to have 30% of the employees working remotely, but so far there are no additional restrictions on the public sector.

We continue to produce all our on-going and new productions, while maintaining social distancing regulations and all other government instructions regarding #coronavirus.

