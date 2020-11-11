Tel Aviv – Dubai: Highlight Films launches UAE productions

The recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates has changed the statues of many audio-visual projects taking place in both countries. We have just finished our first commercial shoot for a UAE client, and several other productions are queued for the next months, pending COVID regulations and limitations.

We are working in the UAE in two main directions:

We offer our production services in Israel for UAE producers: commercial shoots, documentary films and TV formats for UAE TV stations and other international networks.

We are now disucssing joining UAE and other Asian groups in international coproducitons, initiatied either in Israel and UAE. We are planning the first big Israeli shoot in Dubai to take place on January 2021.

As of Nov. 16, 2020, Highlight Films will have a representative in Dubai. More detail soon…