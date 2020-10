Just before COVID-19 shook the world, we worked with the amazing Mullings team on the production of TrueFuture – a remarkable series about our world and its future. These days, when Israel is in an extreme lockdown, we continue to shoot the next episodes.

Thank you our excellent team: Nitzan Almog, Jonathan Zacharie, Justin Brewer, Eytan Nadel and Doron Peled.

Check it out…