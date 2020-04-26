We are back to almost normal operation – April 26, 2020

We are back to almost normal operation

We are back to almost normal operation, after the government of Israel has lifted some of the restrictions. Social distancing is obviously still in effect, but there are very few limitations on camera crews and producers travelling all over Israel. Obviously, some areas are still under special curfew instructions: among the are ultra religious neighbourhoods and Arab villages in northern Israel, where the rate of new Corona virus cases is still high. Please contact us for any more details about production in Israel. 